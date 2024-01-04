The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC rivals at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
  • North Texas has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 96th.
  • The Mean Green average just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers give up (71.8).
  • When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Texas is 6-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Texas scored more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
  • At home, the Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 59.8.
  • At home, North Texas knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than away (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Mississippi State L 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington W 78-52 UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 80-57 UNT Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
1/6/2024 Tulane - UNT Coliseum
1/13/2024 Temple - UNT Coliseum

