Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - January 4
As they prepare for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-17), the Denver Nuggets (24-11) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 at Chase Center.
In their most recent game on Monday, the Nuggets claimed a 111-93 victory over the Hornets. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding three rebounds and seven assists).
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Warriors earned a 121-115 win against the Magic. Stephen Curry scored 36 points in the Warriors' win, leading the team.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs. Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|PG
|Questionable
|Calf
|12.3
|2.2
|4.4
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gary Payton II
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.4
|3
|0.8
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|234.5
