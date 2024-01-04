The Denver Nuggets (24-11) take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Center. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Klay Thompson of the Warriors are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Nuggets topped the Hornets 111-93. With 25 points, Jamal Murray was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 25 3 7 2 1 5 Michael Porter Jr. 22 8 1 0 0 4 Reggie Jackson 15 4 4 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Warriors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Magic on Tuesday, 121-115. Their high scorer was Stephen Curry with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 36 2 6 4 1 4 Jonathan Kuminga 19 6 4 0 2 1 Klay Thompson 15 3 2 0 1 3

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's numbers for the season are 25.7 points, 9.1 assists and 12.3 boards per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 1.5 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.4 points, 6.7 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.0% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.

Murray averages 19.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch Jokic, Curry and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry's averages for the season are 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.7 triples per game (first in league).

Thompson's averages on the season are 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 42.0% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per game (ninth in league).

Chris Paul gives the Warriors 9.0 points, 3.7 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dario Saric's averages for the season are 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the floor.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 22.2 11.4 8.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Stephen Curry GS 24.3 2.9 5.0 0.9 0.8 4.0 Jamal Murray DEN 21.0 4.3 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.7 Klay Thompson GS 19.4 3.1 2.4 0.8 0.3 4.2 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.7 6.4 1.1 0.3 0.9 2.8 Brandin Podziemski GS 10.9 6.4 4.3 1.8 0.3 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.