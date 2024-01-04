Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (6-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SMU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Mustangs suffered a 70-61 loss to South Florida.

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Florida Atlantic 57

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs defeated the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 69-53 win on December 14. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, SMU is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on December 14

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 231) on December 21

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 238) on November 6

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 285) on November 14

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 292) on December 18

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 18 PTS, 51 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

18 PTS, 51 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG% Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Reagan Bradley: 8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 71.9 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball while giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 217th in college basketball) and have a +75 scoring differential overall.

