The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will visit the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) after dropping six consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-5.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-6.5) 138.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Tarleton State has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Texans' 10 games this season have hit the over.

UT Arlington is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

In the Mavericks' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

