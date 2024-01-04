Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with UT Arlington securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Texans secured a 52-40 win over Texas Southern.
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66
Other WAC Predictions
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- Against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on December 2, the Texans captured their best win of the season, a 72-66 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Tarleton State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
Tarleton State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-66 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 284) on December 2
- 52-40 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 346) on December 30
- 88-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on December 16
Tarleton State Leaders
- Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)
- Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%
- Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) and give up 60.8 per contest (106th in college basketball).
- At home the Texans are scoring 69.3 points per game, 6.4 more than they are averaging away (62.9).
- At home, Tarleton State concedes 59.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 61.4.
