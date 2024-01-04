The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions' (5-5) Southland schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at Lakefront Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Privateers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1.

New Orleans has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.0 points.

The Privateers record 19.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Lions allow (76.0).

When Texas A&M-Commerce gives up fewer than 56.5 points, it is 2-0.

The Privateers are making 32.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (41.4%).

The Lions make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule