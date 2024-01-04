The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 45% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Chanticleers allow to opponents.

Texas State has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 229th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers rank 14th.

The Bobcats score 69.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 78.8 the Chanticleers allow.

Texas State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.8 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State posted 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.

The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas State performed worse in home games last season, averaging 4.1 three-pointers per game with a 28.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game with a 30% percentage in away games.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule