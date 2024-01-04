How to Watch Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 45% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Chanticleers allow to opponents.
- Texas State has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 229th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers rank 14th.
- The Bobcats score 69.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 78.8 the Chanticleers allow.
- Texas State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.8 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas State posted 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.
- The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas State performed worse in home games last season, averaging 4.1 three-pointers per game with a 28.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game with a 30% percentage in away games.
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 110-68
|Strahan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|L 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
