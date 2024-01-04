How to Watch the Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers give up.
- Texas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.
- Appalachian State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The 70.4 points per game the Mountaineers record are 12.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (58.1).
- When Appalachian State puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 7-3.
- Texas State is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Mountaineers are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (40.5%).
- The Bobcats' 40.7 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.
Texas State Leaders
- Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)
- Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%
- Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Chicago State
|W 84-76
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 63-52
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 70-69
|Strahan Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
