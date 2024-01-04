The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers give up.

Texas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

Appalachian State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Mountaineers record are 12.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (58.1).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 7-3.

Texas State is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

The Mountaineers are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (40.5%).

The Bobcats' 40.7 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Texas State Schedule