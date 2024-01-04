Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Should you wager on Tyler Seguin to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Seguin stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Seguin's shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|14:57
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.