The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • UT Arlington is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Texans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 27th.
  • The Mavericks score 9.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Texans allow their opponents to score (63.2).
  • UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Arlington averages 79.7 points per game. Away, it averages 64.2.
  • In 2023-24 the Mavericks are allowing 18.0 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (82.2).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Arlington knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (35.6%) too.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech L 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas L 78-52 UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas L 79-62 Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
1/6/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 Utah Valley - College Park Center

