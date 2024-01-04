UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SFA Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SFA (-8.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SFA (-8.5)
|152.5
|-365
|+285
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Betting Trends
- UT Rio Grande Valley has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, the Vaqueros have an ATS record of 3-2.
- SFA has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
