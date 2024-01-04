Thursday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-5, 1-1 WAC), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK AJ Cajuste: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Kyle Hayman: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Latrell Jossell: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 227th 73.4 Points Scored 74.5 193rd 340th 79.6 Points Allowed 70.5 170th 284th 34 Rebounds 37.4 153rd 264th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st 345th 5 3pt Made 6.7 259th 182nd 13.5 Assists 12.3 270th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 17.5 363rd

