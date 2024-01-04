The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Miners are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 267th.

The Miners put up just 3.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (72.8).

UTEP has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than away (66.6).

In 2022-23, the Miners allowed 10.9 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (74.7).

At home, UTEP made 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) as well.

