The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 267th.
  • The Miners put up just 3.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (72.8).
  • UTEP has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than away (66.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Miners allowed 10.9 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (74.7).
  • At home, UTEP made 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) as well.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Norfolk State W 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Wyoming W 78-67 Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U L 73-61 Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
1/7/2024 Chicago State - Don Haskins Center
1/13/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

