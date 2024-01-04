UTEP vs. New Mexico State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-1.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-1.5)
|139.5
|-122
|+102
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- UTEP has a record of just 2-8-1 against the spread this year.
- The Miners have not covered the spread this season (0-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- New Mexico State has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Aggies' 11 games have hit the over.
