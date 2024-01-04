The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-1.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-1.5) 139.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

UTEP has a record of just 2-8-1 against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread this season (0-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

New Mexico State has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Aggies' 11 games have hit the over.

