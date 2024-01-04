The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 16:47 on the ice per game.

In eight of 36 games this season Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 15 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points six times.

In 12 of 36 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 23 Points 1 10 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

