If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Atascosa County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Atascosa County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte High School at Sabinal High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 5

4:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sabinal, TX

Sabinal, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Lytle High School at Randolph High School