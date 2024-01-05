Bell County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Bell County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Salado High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thrall High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Trinity Catholic High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway College Prep School at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Salado, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.