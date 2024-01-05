Cameron County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Cameron County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Cameron County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Isabel High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
