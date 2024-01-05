Carson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Carson County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dalhart High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanford Fritch High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
