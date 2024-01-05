Dallas County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dallas County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
W H Adamson High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macarthur High School - Irving at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearce High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Life High School Waxahachie at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas Christian School at Prince of Peace Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H Grady Spruce High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
