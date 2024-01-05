Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dallas County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

W H Adamson High School at Dallas Independent School District

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 5

11:30 AM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Macarthur High School - Irving at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearce High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Life High School Waxahachie at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas Christian School at Prince of Peace Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Waxahachie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Hebron High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5

7:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5

8:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

H Grady Spruce High School at Seagoville High School