Duval County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

San Diego High School at Goliad High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Goliad, TX

Goliad, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Riviera-Kaufer High School at Freer High School