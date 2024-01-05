Erath County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Erath County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordon High School at Lingleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lingleville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.