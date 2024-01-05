Goliad County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Goliad County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Diego High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Goliad, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
