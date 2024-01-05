Hockley County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Hockley County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Floydada High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitharral High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plains High School at Ropes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ropesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
