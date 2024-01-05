Kyrie Irving and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Irving, in his most recent game (January 3 win against the Trail Blazers), put up 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Irving's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.8 23.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.1 3.7 PRA -- 32.4 31.8 PR -- 27.3 28.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 10.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Irving's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.2 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 115.3 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Trail Blazers give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.8 per game, 17th in the NBA.

Allowing 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 29 29 9 5 4 0 2 12/8/2023 13 11 2 2 0 0 1

