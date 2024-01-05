When the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) match up at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, LeBron James will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers lost their previous game to the Heat, 110-96, on Wednesday. Anthony Davis starred with 29 points, plus 17 rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 29 17 6 3 5 0 Austin Reaves 24 5 8 0 0 2 Max Christie 14 5 0 0 0 2

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies fell to the Raptors on Wednesday, 116-111. Ja Morant scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in nine assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 28 8 9 1 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 4 0 1 4 4 Desmond Bane 22 4 8 0 0 2

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 25.4 points, 12.4 boards and 3.3 assists per game, making 55.3% of shots from the field.

James' numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.4 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane provides the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 20.8 points per game, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 5.7 points per game from Bismack Biyombo, plus 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25.6 11.2 3.9 1.3 2.6 0.6 Desmond Bane MEM 23.7 4.1 5.2 0.5 0.3 3.4 LeBron James LAL 21.8 6.2 8.3 0.9 0.6 1.7 Ja Morant MEM 20.5 4.3 6.6 0.6 0.4 1.1 Austin Reaves LAL 17.4 3.8 5.2 0.7 0.2 1.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 18.3 5.1 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.6

