Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) into a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) at American Airlines Center on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luka Doncic vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1835.3 886 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.4 30.6 Fantasy Rank 2 55

Buy Dončić and Grant gear on Fanatics!

Luka Doncic vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's numbers for the season are 33.7 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.5 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.4 per outing (22nd in the league).

Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it records 42.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league, while its opponents grab 46.6 per contest.

The Mavericks make 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), two more than their opponents (13.3). They are shooting 36.7% from deep (18th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

Dallas has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (second in NBA action), 2.4 fewer than the 13.9 it forces on average (eighth in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant's averages for the season are 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 6.9 points per game (posting 108.4 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 115.3 per outing, 18th in NBA) and have a -229 scoring differential.

Portland falls short in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. It collects 41.7 rebounds per game (25th in league) compared to its opponents' 44.7.

The Trail Blazers hit 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), 1.5 more than their opponents. They are shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (20th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 33.2%.

Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.6 (27th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luka Doncic vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 -6.2 Usage Percentage 36.3% 26.1% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 12.2% 6.2% Assist Pct 42.7% 12.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.