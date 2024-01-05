On Friday, January 5, 2024 at American Airlines Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) will try to end a six-game road slide when taking on the Dallas Mavericks (20-15), airing at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-10.5) 237.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-11) 237.5 -550 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 118.5 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 117.4 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers' -229 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 115.3 per outing (18th in league).

These two teams average 226.9 points per game combined, 10.6 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender 232.7 points per game combined, 4.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 19-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +3000 +1300 - Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 -

