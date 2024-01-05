The Dallas Mavericks (16-12) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 17.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Grant Williams puts up 9.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Dwight Powell posts 4.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 69.6% from the field.

Jaden Hardy puts up 7 points, 1.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are getting 13.1 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this year.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

Toumani Camara is averaging 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Mavericks Trail Blazers 118.1 Points Avg. 108 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 46.7% Field Goal % 43.8% 36.3% Three Point % 35.1%

