The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) currently includes three players. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 from American Airlines Center.

The teams square off once again after the Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers 126-97 Wednesday. Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 41 points in the win for the Mavericks, while Shaedon Sharpe scored 16 points in the loss for the Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Dante Exum PG Out Heel 9.3 2.9 2.9 Richaun Holmes PF Out Personal 3.4 3.8 0.5

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Deandre Ayton: Out (Knee), Moses Brown: Out (Wrist)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

