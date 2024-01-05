The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) on January 5, 2024.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Dallas is 13-1 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 25th.

The Mavericks put up just 3.2 more points per game (118.5) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.3).

Dallas is 18-3 when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have fared better at home this season, averaging 121.1 points per game, compared to 116.4 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Dallas is giving up 1.7 fewer points per game (116.5) than on the road (118.2).

The Mavericks are averaging 15.6 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 3.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.9 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Mavericks Injuries