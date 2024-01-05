Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic, Jerami Grant and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -141)

The 33.7 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (34.5).

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Doncic has connected on four three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -135)

The 24.5-point prop total for Kyrie Irving on Friday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.8.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Irving averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Irving's 2.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -189)

The 19.5-point over/under set for Grant on Friday is 2.2 lower than his scoring average of 21.7.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Grant averages 2.4 made three-pointers, 0.9 more than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.