Tim Hardaway Jr. is a player to watch when the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) play at American Airlines Center on Friday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Mavericks' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers 126-97, led by Luka Doncic with 41 points (plus five assists and six rebounds). Shaedon Sharpe was the high scorer for the losing squad with 16 points, and he chipped in zero assists and four boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 41 6 5 1 0 4 Kyrie Irving 29 9 5 2 0 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14 3 0 0 0 2

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic puts up 33.7 points, 8.3 boards and 9.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hardaway is posting 17.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Kyrie Irving puts up 22.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dereck Lively averages 8.7 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. is putting up 10.2 points, 1 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 29.3 6.5 7.8 1.1 0.7 3.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 16.8 3.9 1.9 0.6 0 2.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.7 3.7 0.9 1.3 1 1 Dante Exum 10.1 2.5 3.2 0.7 0.1 1 Jaden Hardy 9.5 2.2 1.4 0.5 0.2 2.1

