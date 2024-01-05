Mills County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mills County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mullin High School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.