Montague County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Montague County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forestburg School High School at Gold-Burg High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bowie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Valley High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.