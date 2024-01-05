We have high school basketball competition in Randall County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Randall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hereford High School at West Plains High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Randall High School at Canyon High School