Starr County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leo Cigarroa High School at Rio Grande City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City, TX Conference: 5A - District 30

5A - District 30 How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Isabel High School at Grulla High School