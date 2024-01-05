If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Taylor County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wylie High School at Lubbock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Conference: 5A - District 4

5A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Grape Creek High School