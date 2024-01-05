In a Friday college basketball slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Washington State Cougars versus the Stanford Cardinal is a game to see.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Big Ten Network Overflow 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Big Ten Network Overflow 3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4

Big Ten Network Overflow 4 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Big Ten Network Overflow 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Fubo Sports CA

Fubo Sports CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Big Ten Network Alternate Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Campbell Camels vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Island Federal Credit Union Arena Location: Stony Brook, New York

How to Watch Campbell vs. Stony Brook

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo