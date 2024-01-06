If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Abilene Christian and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Abilene Christian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-2 NR NR 244

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian's best wins

On November 19, Abilene Christian picked up its signature win of the season, a 59-45 victory over the Fordham Rams, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 227) in the RPI rankings. Ali Abdou Dibba recorded a team-high 15 points with five rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Fordham.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 247/RPI) on November 6

88-82 at home over UTEP (No. 269/RPI) on December 17

77-71 over San Jose State (No. 272/RPI) on November 17

91-89 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Abilene Christian gets the 175th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wildcats have 17 games remaining this year, including six versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Abilene Christian has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Abilene Christian games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.