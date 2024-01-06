Will Baylor be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Baylor's complete tournament resume.

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 3-0 6 9 14

Baylor's best wins

Baylor beat the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in an 85-79 win on December 30. It was its signature victory of the season. Jada Walker recorded a team-leading 19 points with three rebounds and three assists in the game against Texas.

Next best wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 49/RPI) on December 3

71-50 at home over TCU (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 70/RPI) on December 16

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 85/RPI) on November 19

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Baylor has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Baylor is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Baylor faces the 61st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Bears' 15 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Baylor's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

