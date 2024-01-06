Saturday's contest at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (13-0) squaring off against the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-59 win, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

The Bears won their most recent outing 71-50 against TCU on Wednesday.

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 59

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns on December 30, the Bears captured their signature win of the season, an 85-79 road victory.

The Bears have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Baylor has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

The Bears have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

71-50 at home over TCU (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 92) on December 3

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (37-for-84)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (37-for-84) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.8 points per game. They're putting up 83.6 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and are giving up 54.8 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball.

