The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 148.5 in the matchup.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -5.5 148.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 148.5 points eight times.

The average point total in Baylor's games this year is 158.5, 10.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark of Oklahoma State.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 8 72.7% 89.2 164.6 69.3 135.3 150.3 Oklahoma State 4 33.3% 75.4 164.6 66.0 135.3 141.8

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Baylor put together a 10-9-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Bears put up 23.2 more points per game (89.2) than the Cowboys allow (66.0).

Baylor has a 7-3 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 7-4-0 5-2 8-3-0 Oklahoma State 4-8-0 0-1 6-6-0

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Oklahoma State 14-3 Home Record 12-6 5-5 Away Record 6-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.2 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

