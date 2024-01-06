The Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the court in one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature Big 12 teams.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma Sooners 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Longhorns at West Virginia Mountaineers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas State Wildcats at UCF Knights 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Oklahoma State Cowgirls at TCU Horned Frogs 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

