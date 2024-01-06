The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum as only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is set at 159.5 for the matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.4% less often than Clemson (8-4-0) this year.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 3 25% 82.2 167.2 71.2 143.2 147.9 North Carolina 5 41.7% 85.0 167.2 72.0 143.2 152.9

Additional Clemson vs North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tigers record 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels give up.

Clemson is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 72.0 points.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 85.0 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.

North Carolina is 6-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-4-0 4-4 9-3-0 North Carolina 7-5-0 0-1 7-5-0

Clemson vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

