Saturday's Big East slate will see the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) take the court against the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Providence Moneyline

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Bluejays' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

Providence has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this year.

In the Friars' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks rate Creighton much higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 46th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 The Friars were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +13000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.

Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

