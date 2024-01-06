CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Liberty Lady Flames is one of four games on Saturday's college basketball slate that includes a CUSA team in play.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Liberty Lady Flames
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
