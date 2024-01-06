Saturday's contest between the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) and Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) matching up at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colonels, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 77, Houston Christian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-5.3)

Nicholls State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Both Houston Christian and Nicholls State are 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of four out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Colonels' games have gone over.

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 13.6 points per game (scoring 69.6 points per game to rank 292nd in college basketball while giving up 83.2 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball) and have a -149 scoring differential overall.

Houston Christian records 40.8 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to the 40.2 of its opponents.

Houston Christian connects on 4.2 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) at a 25.0% rate (361st in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Huskies rank 355th in college basketball by averaging 79.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 301st in college basketball, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

Houston Christian has come up short in the turnover battle by 5.9 turnovers per game, committing 16.5 (362nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (301st in college basketball).

