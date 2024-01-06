The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline FanDuel Nicholls State (-7.5) 150.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

Houston Christian is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies have an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

Nicholls State has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Colonels games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

